Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) PT Lowered to $6.00

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Free Report) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on HPP. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $7.10 to $10.60 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.05.

Shares of HPP opened at $6.45 on Thursday. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 1 year low of $4.05 and a 1 year high of $9.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.11 and a 200-day moving average of $6.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of $910.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.31.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 19.20% and a negative return on equity of 5.74%. The business had revenue of $223.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.60%.

In related news, CIO Drew Gordon sold 10,000 shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.11, for a total value of $71,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 116,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,694.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Hudson Pacific Properties news, CIO Drew Gordon sold 10,000 shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.11, for a total transaction of $71,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 116,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,694.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Barry A. Sholem bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.69 per share, for a total transaction of $267,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 70,176 shares in the company, valued at $469,477.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 103,925.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 4,157 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.58% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) is a real estate investment trust serving dynamic tech and media tenants in global epicenters for these synergistic, converging and secular growth industries. Hudson Pacific's unique and high-barrier tech and media focus leverages a full-service, end-to-end value creation platform forged through deep strategic relationships and niche expertise across identifying, acquiring, transforming and developing properties into world-class amenitized, collaborative and sustainable office and studio space.

