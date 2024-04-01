HUB Cyber Security Ltd. (NASDAQ:HUBC) Short Interest Up 27.5% in March

HUB Cyber Security Ltd. (NASDAQ:HUBC – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 336,200 shares, a growth of 27.5% from the February 29th total of 263,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 508,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

HUB Cyber Security Trading Down 7.5 %

HUB Cyber Security stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 220,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,512. HUB Cyber Security has a 52-week low of $0.79 and a 52-week high of $15.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.51.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HUB Cyber Security

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in HUB Cyber Security during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of HUB Cyber Security in the first quarter worth $34,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of HUB Cyber Security during the first quarter worth $38,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in HUB Cyber Security during the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of HUB Cyber Security in the first quarter valued at about $116,000. 4.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HUB Cyber Security

HUB Cyber Security Ltd. provides cyber security solutions in Israel and internationally. The company offers HUB Secure File Vault, a super charged managed file transfer backed by dedicated hardware driven security, which creates a secure enclave to protect the organization's data driven workflows; HUB Guard, a recurring security assessment, continuous network, and infrastructure monitoring and analysis, and planned incident response; D.Storm, a powerful SaaS DDoS simulation platform; RAM Commander, a software tool for reliability prediction and analysis, reliability block diagram, Markov chains analysis, maintainability prediction, spares optimization, FMEA/FMECA, testability, fault tree analysis, event tree analysis, and safety assessment; and Safety Commander designs to evaluate the safety of highly integrated systems in a model-based design environment.

