HSBC Upgrades Infosys (NYSE:INFY) to Buy

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on INFY. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Infosys in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Infosys in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Infosys from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Infosys in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Infosys presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.76.

Infosys Stock Performance

Infosys stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $17.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,139,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,511,283. Infosys has a 12 month low of $14.71 and a 12 month high of $20.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.35. The company has a market capitalization of $72.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.93.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 11th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. Infosys had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 31.25%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Infosys will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Infosys

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Infosys during the 3rd quarter valued at $158,356,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Infosys by 138.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 14,876,013 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $239,056,000 after purchasing an additional 8,638,307 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Infosys by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,989,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $497,539,000 after purchasing an additional 5,143,124 shares in the last quarter. Aikya Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Infosys in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,409,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Infosys by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,819,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $424,664,000 after buying an additional 3,275,485 shares during the last quarter. 10.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application management and application development services, independent validation solutions, product engineering and management, infrastructure management services, traditional enterprise application implementation, support, and integration services.

