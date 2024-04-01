HSBC Reaffirms Hold Rating for Bank of America (NYSE:BAC)

HSBC reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $39.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $38.00.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley raised Bank of America from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $36.15.

Bank of America Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $37.92 on Thursday. Bank of America has a 52-week low of $24.96 and a 52-week high of $38.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.70 and a 200 day moving average of $31.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $299.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Bank of America had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bank of America will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.27%.

Institutional Trading of Bank of America

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BAC. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 1.5% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 135,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,596,000 after buying an additional 2,013 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 150.3% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 4.2% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 405,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,698,000 after buying an additional 16,319 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the first quarter worth about $586,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the first quarter worth about $534,000. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

