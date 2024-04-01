HSBC Increases Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Price Target to $100.00

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) had its price target lifted by HSBC from $96.00 to $100.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MS. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $109.00 to $97.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays upped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $94.45.

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MS opened at $94.16 on Thursday. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $69.42 and a fifty-two week high of $95.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $87.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 9.49%. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.76%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman James P. Gorman sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total transaction of $8,730,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 350,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,555,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman James P. Gorman sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total transaction of $8,730,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 350,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,555,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Raja Akram sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.41, for a total value of $393,345.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,134 shares in the company, valued at $8,140,842.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 208,155 shares of company stock worth $18,149,314. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MS. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 306,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,801,000 after buying an additional 22,095 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 2,660 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 64.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 17,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 6,696 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. 84.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Articles

