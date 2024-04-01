Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Horizon Bancorp from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Stephens restated an overweight rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Horizon Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Horizon Bancorp presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.00.

Horizon Bancorp Stock Up 0.9 %

Horizon Bancorp stock opened at $12.83 on Thursday. Horizon Bancorp has a 1-year low of $7.69 and a 1-year high of $14.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $565.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.92.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04. Horizon Bancorp had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 9.42%. The business had revenue of $21.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.50 million. On average, analysts predict that Horizon Bancorp will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Horizon Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Horizon Bancorp by 24.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 79,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 15,638 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Horizon Bancorp in the first quarter worth $191,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Horizon Bancorp by 87.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 10,669 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Horizon Bancorp by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,192,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,598,000 after acquiring an additional 43,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Horizon Bancorp by 31.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. 64.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Horizon Bancorp

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers saving, money market, and time deposits, as well as non-interest and interest bearing demand deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans.

