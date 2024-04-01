Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Purchased by SNS Financial Group LLC

SNS Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,982,913 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,428,954,000 after acquiring an additional 146,701 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,283,603 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,275,277,000 after acquiring an additional 241,992 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 5.2% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,995,897 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,292,307,000 after acquiring an additional 347,808 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 4.3% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,433,543 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,188,533,000 after acquiring an additional 263,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 101,603.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,707,601 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,223,139,000 after purchasing an additional 5,701,989 shares during the period. 75.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

In other news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total value of $5,028,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 183,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,164,646. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded down $2.83 during trading on Monday, hitting $202.42. 988,798 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,049,967. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $199.21 and its 200 day moving average is $195.36. The stock has a market cap of $132.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.27. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.88 and a 12 month high of $210.87.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.43% and a return on equity of 35.17%. The company had revenue of $9.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.52 EPS. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.96 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $220.89.

Honeywell International Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

See Also

