Home Depot’s (HD) Neutral Rating Reiterated at DA Davidson

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DA Davidson in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $370.00 price target on the home improvement retailer’s stock. DA Davidson’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 1.94% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $355.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $333.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $376.15.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Home Depot

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of HD traded down $6.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $377.32. The stock had a trading volume of 337,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,127,009. The firm has a market cap of $373.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.98. Home Depot has a 12 month low of $274.26 and a 12 month high of $396.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $369.40 and a 200 day moving average of $335.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $34.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.64 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 1,339.65%. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Home Depot will post 15.39 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total value of $3,317,185.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,950,123.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $13,265,887.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,712,878.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total transaction of $3,317,185.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,950,123.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Home Depot

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HD. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. 70.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.