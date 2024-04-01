holoride 24 Hour Volume Reaches $111,146.89 (RIDE)

holoride (RIDE) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. holoride has a market capitalization of $13.33 million and approximately $111,146.89 worth of holoride was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, holoride has traded down 7.5% against the US dollar. One holoride token can currently be bought for about $0.0158 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,437.80 or 0.05000674 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000889 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.79 or 0.00073881 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.64 or 0.00025664 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.13 or 0.00017645 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00009623 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.48 or 0.00016694 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00004138 BTC.

holoride Profile

RIDE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 26th, 2021. holoride’s total supply is 999,794,371 tokens and its circulating supply is 843,162,714 tokens. holoride’s official Twitter account is @holoride and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for holoride is www.holoride.com. holoride’s official message board is medium.com/holoride.

holoride Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “holoride (RIDE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. holoride has a current supply of 999,794,371 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of holoride is 0.01629432 USD and is up 0.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $94,110.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.holoride.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as holoride directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade holoride should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy holoride using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

