Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Shares Sold by Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 30.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,383 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,950 shares during the period. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hologic in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Hologic in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Hologic during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hologic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its position in shares of Hologic by 42.2% in the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 522 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Hologic alerts:

Insider Activity at Hologic

In other news, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 16,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $1,241,295.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,670,130.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 16,441 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $1,241,295.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,670,130.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 14,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,120,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,916 shares in the company, valued at $7,793,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,846 shares of company stock valued at $2,473,443 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of HOLX opened at $77.68 on Monday. Hologic, Inc. has a one year low of $64.02 and a one year high of $87.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.89. The company has a market capitalization of $18.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.00.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.03. Hologic had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 12.98%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $989.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. Hologic’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HOLX has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Hologic from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group upped their target price on Hologic from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Hologic from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.89.

Get Our Latest Report on Hologic

About Hologic

(Free Report)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.