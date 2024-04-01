Hofer & Associates. Inc Reduces Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Hofer & Associates. Inc decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up 3.0% of Hofer & Associates. Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Hofer & Associates. Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000.

NYSEARCA:VO traded down $1.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $248.24. 617,543 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 639,636. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $194.79 and a 52 week high of $250.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $238.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.99.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

