Hofer & Associates. Inc Purchases 146 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Hofer & Associates. Inc grew its stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,385 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Elevance Health comprises about 1.9% of Hofer & Associates. Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Hofer & Associates. Inc’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $2,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Elevance Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Elevance Health

In related news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $376,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,554,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ELV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $547.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $584.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $572.00 to $574.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $569.36.

Elevance Health Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Elevance Health stock traded down $2.60 on Monday, hitting $515.94. The stock had a trading volume of 647,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,017,674. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $503.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $477.00. Elevance Health, Inc. has a one year low of $412.00 and a one year high of $521.18. The stock has a market cap of $120.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $5.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.60 by $0.02. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 3.49%. The company had revenue of $42.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.15 EPS for the current year.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is currently 25.90%.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

