Hofer & Associates. Inc Boosts Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Hofer & Associates. Inc lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 193,841 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 445 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF comprises 8.4% of Hofer & Associates. Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Hofer & Associates. Inc owned 0.05% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $9,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Red Tortoise LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 68,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 13,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 42,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seaside Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Seaside Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter.
SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 0.6 %
NYSEARCA SPYV traded down $0.31 during trading on Monday, hitting $49.79. 2,523,195 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,748,056. The company has a market capitalization of $18.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.15. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $39.51 and a 12-month high of $50.20.
About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF
SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.
