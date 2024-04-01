Hofer & Associates. Inc Acquires 972 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Hofer & Associates. Inc lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 66,658 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises approximately 4.7% of Hofer & Associates. Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Hofer & Associates. Inc’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $5,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHD. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. now owns 203,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,475,000 after acquiring an additional 22,221 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 22.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 64,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,551,000 after acquiring an additional 11,906 shares in the last quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $514,000. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 4,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $74,417,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

SCHD stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $80.14. The company had a trading volume of 4,161,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,680,992. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.32. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $66.67 and a 12-month high of $80.82. The company has a market capitalization of $52.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

