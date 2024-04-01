Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) Given New $21.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

HIW has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Highwoods Properties in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.38.

Highwoods Properties Stock Up 1.0 %

Highwoods Properties Announces Dividend

Shares of HIW opened at $26.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.23. Highwoods Properties has a 52 week low of $17.06 and a 52 week high of $26.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.79.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.64%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 143.89%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Highwoods Properties

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Highwoods Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $700,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 113.4% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 110,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 58,748 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 380.0% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 131,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,008,000 after acquiring an additional 103,721 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 73.0% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Highwoods Properties by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 53,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after buying an additional 2,530 shares in the last quarter. 96.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW), fully-integrated office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

