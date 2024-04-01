Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI) Trading 5.9% Higher

Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI – Get Free Report) shares were up 5.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.47 and last traded at $5.36. Approximately 179,927 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 900,430 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.06.

Hesai Group Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $645.28 million, a PE ratio of -9.55 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.74 and a 200 day moving average of $7.82.

Get Hesai Group alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in Hesai Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Hesai Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Hesai Group in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Hesai Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new position in Hesai Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.53% of the company’s stock.

Hesai Group Company Profile

Hesai Group, through with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of three-dimensional light detection and ranging solutions (LiDAR). Its LiDAR products are used in passenger and commercial vehicles with advanced driver assistance systems; autonomous passenger and freight mobility services; and other applications, such as delivery robots, street sweeping robots, and logistics robots in restricted areas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hesai Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hesai Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.