Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.88.

HTGC has been the topic of several analyst reports. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Hercules Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Hercules Capital from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Compass Point cut shares of Hercules Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $17.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Hercules Capital from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Hercules Capital from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th.

NYSE HTGC opened at $18.45 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.34. Hercules Capital has a 1-year low of $12.06 and a 1-year high of $18.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.76.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $122.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.48 million. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 73.26% and a return on equity of 18.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hercules Capital will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.26%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTGC. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 220.3% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 1,105.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 3,382 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.69% of the company’s stock.

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

