HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) Director Sells $77,480.00 in Stock

HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.70, for a total transaction of $77,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,093.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

HEICO Stock Down 1.4 %

HEICO stock traded down $2.67 during trading on Monday, reaching $188.33. The stock had a trading volume of 331,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,749. HEICO Co. has a 52-week low of $153.63 and a 52-week high of $200.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $189.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $26.06 billion, a PE ratio of 62.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.16.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. HEICO had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The company had revenue of $896.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $891.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that HEICO Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HEI. Zeno Equity Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of HEICO in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in HEICO in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in HEICO by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 341 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in HEICO in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in HEICO by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 447 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 27.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HEI. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of HEICO from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of HEICO from $190.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of HEICO from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $184.00 to $174.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of HEICO in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of HEICO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, HEICO presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $203.00.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. Its Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

