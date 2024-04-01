Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.45.

Separately, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd.

Hecla Mining Stock Performance

HL stock opened at $4.81 on Wednesday. Hecla Mining has a 1-year low of $3.33 and a 1-year high of $7.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of -32.06 and a beta of 2.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.20.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $160.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.51 million. Hecla Mining had a negative net margin of 11.69% and a negative return on equity of 0.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hecla Mining will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Hecla Mining Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th were issued a $0.006 dividend. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 11th. Hecla Mining’s payout ratio is presently -20.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hecla Mining

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Hecla Mining by 107.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,637 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,963 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Hecla Mining by 104.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,932 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Hecla Mining during the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hecla Mining in the second quarter valued at $45,000. 63.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hecla Mining

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States, Canada, Japan, Korea, and China. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

Featured Articles

