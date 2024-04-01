Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) Given New $11.00 Price Target at Barclays

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Barclays from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 4.35% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on HTLD. StockNews.com raised Heartland Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Heartland Express from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Heartland Express from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Heartland Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

Get Heartland Express alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on HTLD

Heartland Express Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of Heartland Express stock traded down $0.44 on Monday, reaching $11.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,292. The company has a market capitalization of $909.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.17 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.38. Heartland Express has a 52 week low of $11.44 and a 52 week high of $17.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $275.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.36 million. Heartland Express had a return on equity of 1.71% and a net margin of 1.22%. Equities analysts anticipate that Heartland Express will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Heartland Express

In related news, major shareholder Ann S. Gerdin Revocable Trust purchased 14,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.39 per share, with a total value of $185,019.87. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 159,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,980,727.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 39.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Heartland Express

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HTLD. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Heartland Express by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,889 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Heartland Express by 1.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 41,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Heartland Express by 11.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,495 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Heartland Express by 3.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Heartland Express by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 57,624 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.45% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Express Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium, and long-haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers; cross-border freight and other transportation services; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.