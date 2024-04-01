HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTCR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTCR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,200 shares, a decrease of 20.8% from the February 29th total of 78,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in HeartCore Enterprises stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTCR – Free Report) by 400.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 127,560 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 102,057 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.61% of HeartCore Enterprises worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HTCR traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 373,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,467. HeartCore Enterprises has a twelve month low of $0.36 and a twelve month high of $3.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.72 and a 200 day moving average of $0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

HeartCore Enterprises, Inc, a software development company, provides Software as a Service solutions to enterprise customers in Japan and internationally. Its customer experience management platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as other tools and integrations, which enable companies to enhance the customer experience and drive engagement.

