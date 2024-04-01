Head-To-Head Review: Arch Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ARTH) vs. INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO)

Arch Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ARTH – Get Free Report) and INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

6.9% of Arch Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.0% of INVO Bioscience shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.5% of Arch Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.5% of INVO Bioscience shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Arch Therapeutics and INVO Bioscience, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arch Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A INVO Bioscience 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

Arch Therapeutics has a beta of 3.57, suggesting that its stock price is 257% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, INVO Bioscience has a beta of 1.45, suggesting that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Arch Therapeutics and INVO Bioscience’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arch Therapeutics $80,000.00 116.13 -$6.98 million N/A N/A INVO Bioscience $820,000.00 3.40 -$10.89 million ($12.36) -0.09

Arch Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than INVO Bioscience.

Profitability

This table compares Arch Therapeutics and INVO Bioscience’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arch Therapeutics -6,809.45% N/A -386.74% INVO Bioscience -459.42% -7,630.09% -88.87%

Summary

Arch Therapeutics beats INVO Bioscience on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Arch Therapeutics

Arch Therapeutics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a biotechnology company in the United States. It develops and markets products based on its AC5 self-assembling technology platform to stop bleeding and control leaking, as well as manages wounds during surgery, trauma, and interventional care or from disease. The company's flagship products include AC5 advanced wound system and AC5 topical hemostat, which are intended for skin applications, such as management of complicated chronic wounds or acute surgical wounds. It is also involved in the development of AC5-G for gastrointestinal endoscopic procedures, and AC5-V and AC5 surgical hemostat for hemostasis inside the body. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Framingham, Massachusetts.

About INVO Bioscience

INVO Bioscience, Inc., a commercial-stage fertility company, provides assisted reproductive technology solutions worldwide. Its flagship product is the INVOcell, a medical device that allows fertilization and early embryo development to take place in vivo within the woman's body. INVO Bioscience, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.

