Head-To-Head Analysis: Lifecore Biomedical (NASDAQ:LFCR) & Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX)

Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Free Report) and Lifecore Biomedical (NASDAQ:LFCR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Ventyx Biosciences has a beta of 0.36, indicating that its share price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lifecore Biomedical has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Ventyx Biosciences alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Ventyx Biosciences and Lifecore Biomedical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ventyx Biosciences N/A -62.58% -57.42% Lifecore Biomedical N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ventyx Biosciences N/A N/A -$192.96 million ($3.30) -1.67 Lifecore Biomedical $103.27 million 1.56 -$99.56 million ($3.35) -1.59

This table compares Ventyx Biosciences and Lifecore Biomedical’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Lifecore Biomedical has higher revenue and earnings than Ventyx Biosciences. Ventyx Biosciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lifecore Biomedical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Ventyx Biosciences and Lifecore Biomedical, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ventyx Biosciences 0 4 5 0 2.56 Lifecore Biomedical 0 1 1 0 2.50

Ventyx Biosciences presently has a consensus price target of $21.75, indicating a potential upside of 295.45%. Lifecore Biomedical has a consensus price target of $9.50, indicating a potential upside of 78.91%. Given Ventyx Biosciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ventyx Biosciences is more favorable than Lifecore Biomedical.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

97.9% of Ventyx Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.4% of Lifecore Biomedical shares are held by institutional investors. 24.4% of Ventyx Biosciences shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.6% of Lifecore Biomedical shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

About Ventyx Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. The company's lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn's disease. It is also developing VTX002, a sphingosine 1 phosphate receptor modulator that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; and VTX2735, a peripheral-targeted NOD-like receptor protein 3 inflammasome inhibitor to treat patients with cryopyrin-associated periodic syndrome. In addition, the company develops VTX3232, a CNS-penetrant NLRP3 inhibitor. Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is based in San Diego, California.

About Lifecore Biomedical

(Get Free Report)

Lifecore Biomedical, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated contract development and manufacturing organization in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the manufacturing of pharmaceutical-grade sodium hyaluronate (HA) in bulk form, as well as formulated and filled syringes and vials for injectable products used in treating a range of medical conditions and procedures. It also provides services, such as technology development, material component changes, analytical method development, formulation development, pilot studies, stability studies, process validation, and production of materials for clinical studies to its partners for HA-based and non-HA based aseptically formulated and filled products. The company was formerly known as Landec Corporation and changed its name to Lifecore Biomedical, Inc. in November 2022. Lifecore Biomedical, Inc. was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Chaska, Minnesota.

Receive News & Ratings for Ventyx Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventyx Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.