HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS)

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $4.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.
Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Aqua Metals to a sell rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Aqua Metals in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They issued a speculative buy rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aqua Metals by 34.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,159,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061,597 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aqua Metals in the third quarter valued at about $1,017,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Aqua Metals by 1,573.3% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 561,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 527,708 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Aqua Metals by 559.7% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 618,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 524,888 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aqua Metals by 11.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,784,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,715,000 after acquiring an additional 384,871 shares during the period. 21.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Aqua Metals, Inc engages in reinventing metals recycling with its patented AquaRefining technology. The company provides a recycling solution for materials strategic to energy storage and electric vehicle manufacturing supply chains. Its AquaRefining is a low-emissions, recycling technology that replaces polluting furnaces and hazardous chemicals with electricity-powered electroplating to recover valuable metals and materials from spent batteries.
