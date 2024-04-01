HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE)

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an underweight rating on shares of REE Automotive in a research note on Friday, December 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:REE opened at $5.84 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 3.05. REE Automotive has a 12-month low of $2.30 and a 12-month high of $13.77.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in REE. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of REE Automotive in the third quarter worth approximately $224,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC raised its stake in REE Automotive by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nordwand Advisors LLC now owns 183,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of REE Automotive by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,275,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 84,700 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of REE Automotive by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 93,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 35,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sonic GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of REE Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,524,000. Institutional investors own 12.74% of the company’s stock.

REE Automotive Ltd. operates as an automotive technology company in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, and internationally. The company offers REEcorner integrates vehicle components comprising as steering, braking, suspension, powertrain, and control into single compact module between the chassis and the wheel, which is controlled by its electronic unit functions, which includes drive-by-wire, steer-by-wire, break-by-wire, DaaS, smart corners, and design for serviceability; and REEplatform, a modular electric vehicle platform.

