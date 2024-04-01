HC Wainwright Increases Korro Bio (NASDAQ:KRRO) Price Target to $115.00

Korro Bio (NASDAQ:KRRO – Free Report) had its price target upped by HC Wainwright from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Korro Bio from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Korro Bio in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an outperform rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Korro Bio in a report on Tuesday, March 26th.

Get Korro Bio alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on KRRO

Korro Bio Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Korro Bio stock opened at $90.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.28. Korro Bio has a one year low of $9.15 and a one year high of $97.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.60 million, a PE ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 2.09.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Korro Bio during the fourth quarter worth about $12,988,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Korro Bio during the fourth quarter worth about $26,185,000. 72 Investment Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Korro Bio during the fourth quarter worth about $13,269,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Korro Bio during the fourth quarter worth about $12,741,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Korro Bio during the fourth quarter worth about $2,784,000. 13.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Korro Bio

(Get Free Report)

Korro Bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes genetic medicines based on editing RNA for the treatment of rare and highly prevalent diseases. Korro Bio, Inc is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Korro Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korro Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.