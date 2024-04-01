Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) Shares Gap Down to $34.12

Shares of Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $34.12, but opened at $33.41. Haverty Furniture Companies shares last traded at $33.64, with a volume of 8,538 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Haverty Furniture Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 6th.

Haverty Furniture Companies Stock Down 2.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $537.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.13.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.06). Haverty Furniture Companies had a return on equity of 18.36% and a net margin of 6.53%. The company had revenue of $210.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.06 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Haverty Furniture Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. Haverty Furniture Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.82%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Haverty Furniture Companies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies by 17.1% in the third quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 10,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies by 8.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 322,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,280,000 after acquiring an additional 26,157 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies by 2.1% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies by 58.6% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 114,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,288,000 after acquiring an additional 42,198 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies by 2.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 299,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,620,000 after acquiring an additional 7,620 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

Haverty Furniture Companies Company Profile

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Sealy, and Stearns and Foster names.

