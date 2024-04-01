Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Friday.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.40.

Shares of HMY stock opened at $8.17 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.56 and a 200-day moving average of $5.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.62. Harmony Gold Mining has a 12-month low of $3.41 and a 12-month high of $8.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a $0.062 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.2%. This is a positive change from Harmony Gold Mining’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 57,717,855 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $354,965,000 after purchasing an additional 4,163,528 shares in the last quarter. Exor Capital LLP grew its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 29,744,388 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $119,549,000 after purchasing an additional 3,079,485 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 542.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,545,720 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $11,098,000 after purchasing an additional 2,993,900 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the 4th quarter valued at $7,335,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 33,544.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,244,832 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241,132 shares in the last quarter. 31.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. The company explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. It has eight underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface source operations in South Africa.

