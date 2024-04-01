Hanover Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNVR) Short Interest Update

Hanover Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNVR – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a growth of 25.7% from the February 29th total of 3,500 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

HNVR has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hanover Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Hanover Bancorp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th.

Shares of HNVR stock traded down $0.12 on Monday, reaching $14.70. 4,101 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,879. The company has a market cap of $106.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05 and a beta of -0.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Hanover Bancorp has a 1 year low of $14.70 and a 1 year high of $18.93.

Hanover Bancorp (NASDAQ:HNVR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.20. Hanover Bancorp had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The business had revenue of $15.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.40 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Hanover Bancorp will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Hanover Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.74%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Hanover Bancorp by 117.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hanover Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Hanover Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hanover Bancorp by 56.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 250,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,528,000 after buying an additional 90,089 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Hanover Bancorp by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 397,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,031,000 after buying an additional 14,155 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.02% of the company’s stock.

Hanover Bancorp, Inc, a bank holding company for Hanover Community Bank, provides personal and business lending and deposit services to businesses, municipalities, and individuals in the New York metro area. The company offers checking, credit cards, debit cards, money market, savings, government and municipal banking, and professional services, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

