Guess? (NYSE:GES) Shares Gap Up to $31.47

Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $31.47, but opened at $32.93. Guess? shares last traded at $32.70, with a volume of 217,686 shares.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms have weighed in on GES. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Guess? from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Guess? from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Guess? from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Guess? from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Guess? in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Guess? has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.
Guess? Trading Up 6.1 %
Guess? (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $891.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $855.54 million. Guess? had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 30.68%. Guess?’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Guess?, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Guess? Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 17th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Guess?’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.38%.
Institutional Trading of Guess?
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Guess? by 27.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Guess? by 48.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 7,322 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Guess? by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 4,152 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in Guess? in the first quarter valued at $391,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Guess? by 6.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.74% of the company’s stock.
About Guess?
Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.
