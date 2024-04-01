Grindr Inc. (NYSE:GRND) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Grindr Inc. (NYSE:GRND – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,070,000 shares, a growth of 25.3% from the February 29th total of 2,450,000 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 478,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.4 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Grindr in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.

Get Grindr alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Grindr

Grindr Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Grindr stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 174,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,522. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21. Grindr has a 12 month low of $4.49 and a 12 month high of $10.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -31.69 and a beta of 0.29.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Grindr during the first quarter worth $222,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Grindr during the 1st quarter worth approximately $777,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Grindr in the 1st quarter valued at $2,030,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grindr during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grindr during the 1st quarter worth $302,000. 7.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Grindr

(Get Free Report)

Grindr Inc operates social network platform for the LGBTQ community. Its platform enables gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer people to find and engage with each other, share content and experiences, and express themselves. It offers ad-supported service and a premium subscription version; and manages Blendr, a dating service application.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Grindr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grindr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.