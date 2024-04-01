Grindr Inc. (NYSE:GRND) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Grindr Inc. (NYSE:GRND – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,070,000 shares, a growth of 25.3% from the February 29th total of 2,450,000 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 478,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.4 days.
Separately, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Grindr in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Grindr during the first quarter worth $222,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Grindr during the 1st quarter worth approximately $777,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Grindr in the 1st quarter valued at $2,030,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grindr during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grindr during the 1st quarter worth $302,000. 7.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Grindr Inc operates social network platform for the LGBTQ community. Its platform enables gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer people to find and engage with each other, share content and experiences, and express themselves. It offers ad-supported service and a premium subscription version; and manages Blendr, a dating service application.
