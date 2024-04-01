Grin (GRIN) Market Capitalization Achieves $5.80 Million

Grin (GRIN) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. One Grin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0590 or 0.00000085 BTC on exchanges. Grin has a market capitalization of $5.80 million and approximately $192,663.05 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Grin has traded 5.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $69,663.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $648.29 or 0.00930274 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $98.69 or 0.00141623 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00008722 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.69 or 0.00046913 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.08 or 0.00051777 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $123.31 or 0.00176946 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $95.46 or 0.00136987 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000567 BTC.

About Grin

GRIN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grin’s official website is grin.mw.

Buying and Selling Grin

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

