GreenPower Motor (CVE:GPV) Sets New 52-Week Low at $2.60

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (CVE:GPV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$2.60 and last traded at C$2.66, with a volume of 9090 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$2.70.

GreenPower Motor Stock Down 2.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.30, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of C$65.72 million, a PE ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 4.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$3.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$3.78.

GreenPower Motor (CVE:GPV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported C($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.19) by C($0.07). GreenPower Motor had a negative net margin of 31.47% and a negative return on equity of 68.61%. The business had revenue of C$11.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$16.44 million. Analysts predict that GreenPower Motor Company Inc. will post 0.0647549 EPS for the current year.

About GreenPower Motor

GreenPower Motor Company Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial vehicles for delivery, public transit, schools, vanpools, micro-transit, shuttles, and other; and passenger, student, low floor transit, and cargo transportation.

