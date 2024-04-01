GoviEx Uranium (CVE:GXU) Trading Up 13%

GoviEx Uranium Inc. (CVE:GXU – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 13% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.13. Approximately 415,523 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 1,387,888 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.
Separately, Eight Capital set a C$0.70 target price on shares of GoviEx Uranium and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.
GoviEx Uranium Inc, a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties in Africa. The company's principal asset is the Madaouela project which holds 80% interest located in north-central Niger. It also owns 100% interest in the Muntanga project that consists of 3 mining licenses situated to the south of Lusaka, Zambia; and the Falea project, which consists of three exploration licenses located in Mali.
