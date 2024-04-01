Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (CBOE:AAAU) Sets New 1-Year High at $22.03

Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (CBOE:AAAU – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $22.03 and last traded at $22.19, with a volume of 2781105 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.99.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.96.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 121,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 34,633 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 19.8% in the second quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144 shares during the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF in the second quarter valued at about $10,569,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF in the second quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 116.8% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 472,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,989,000 after acquiring an additional 254,455 shares during the last quarter.
Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF Company Profile
The Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (AAAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in a vault in Perth, Australia. Investors can redeem their shares for gold coins and small bars. AAAU was launched on Jul 26, 2018 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.
