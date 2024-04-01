Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $244.82.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Globant from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Globant in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on Globant from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Globant in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities downgraded Globant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th.

Shares of GLOB opened at $201.90 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $213.33. Globant has a 12 month low of $135.40 and a 12 month high of $251.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.36.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $580.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.70 million. Globant had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 11.38%. As a group, research analysts predict that Globant will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Globant by 10.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,406,155 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $558,644,000 after buying an additional 319,684 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Globant by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,123,715 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $743,382,000 after purchasing an additional 28,243 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Globant by 3.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,845,558 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $511,404,000 after purchasing an additional 86,266 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Globant by 3.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,614,782 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $319,485,000 after purchasing an additional 49,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Globant by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,522,069 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $273,546,000 after buying an additional 114,126 shares in the last quarter. 91.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Globant SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

