Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Trading Down 6.5%

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 6.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.37 and last traded at $1.38. 1,318,623 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 4,547,471 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.47.
Globalstar Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of -13.36 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.63.
Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Globalstar had a negative return on equity of 76.89% and a negative net margin of 112.72%. The business had revenue of $52.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.06 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Globalstar, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Globalstar
Globalstar Company Profile
Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Central and South America, and internationally. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Globalstar
- What is a Dividend King?
- Analysts are Bullish on These 4 Oversold Large Cap Stocks
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- 5 Tech Stocks to Buy Now, Ahead of the Q1 Reports
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- 5 Cheap Dividend Stocks: Which to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Globalstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globalstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.