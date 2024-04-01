Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Trading Down 6.5%

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 6.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.37 and last traded at $1.38. 1,318,623 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 4,547,471 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.47.

Globalstar Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of -13.36 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Get Globalstar alerts:

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Globalstar had a negative return on equity of 76.89% and a negative net margin of 112.72%. The business had revenue of $52.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.06 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Globalstar, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Globalstar

Globalstar Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Globalstar by 135.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 16,587 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Globalstar in the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its stake in Globalstar by 4.7% in the third quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 444,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.15% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Central and South America, and internationally. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Globalstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globalstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.