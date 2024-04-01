Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX) Sets New 1-Year High at $49.10

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $49.10 and last traded at $48.76, with a volume of 11109 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.99.

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.37.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 7.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,637,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,423,000 after acquiring an additional 112,358 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,053,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,001,000 after purchasing an additional 56,979 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 555,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,635,000 after purchasing an additional 6,114 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 439,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 433,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,356,000 after purchasing an additional 3,533 shares in the last quarter.

About Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF

The Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund tracks an index of MLPs and companies engaged in energy infrastructure. The ETF is structured as an open-ended fund. MLPX was launched on Aug 7, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

