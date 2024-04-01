Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Stock Holdings Reduced by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New lowered its position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 84 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GPN. Waverly Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Global Payments by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 19,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 7,387 shares during the period. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 99,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,455,000 after buying an additional 12,560 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 3,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,980,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $379,777,000 after buying an additional 76,606 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 148.4% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 491,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,693,000 after buying an additional 293,550 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Global Payments stock opened at $134.99 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Global Payments Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.12 and a 12 month high of $141.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.72. The stock has a market cap of $34.43 billion, a PE ratio of 35.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.96.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.01. Global Payments had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 10.22%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 10.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 26.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GPN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Global Payments from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Global Payments from $145.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Global Payments from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. TheStreet upgraded Global Payments from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $129.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.92.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

