Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) Shares Gap Up to $5.24

Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.24, but opened at $5.65. Global Blue Group shares last traded at $5.48, with a volume of 18,656 shares traded.
Global Blue Group Trading Up 1.7 %
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.62 and a 200-day moving average of $4.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.41 and a beta of 0.41.
Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). Global Blue Group had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 87.79%. The company had revenue of $117.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.73 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Global Blue Group Holding AG will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Blue Group
Global Blue Group Company Profile
Global Blue Group Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, acquirers, governments, and travelers in Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS), Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS), and Retail Tech Solutions (RTS).
