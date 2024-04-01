Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLCNF) Plans Dividend of $0.07

Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLCNF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, April 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share on Wednesday, June 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st.
Glencore Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS GLCNF traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.54. 26,893 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,374. Glencore has a 1 year low of $4.66 and a 1 year high of $6.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.13 and a 200 day moving average of $5.44.
About Glencore
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Glencore
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- Analysts are Bullish on These 4 Oversold Large Cap Stocks
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- 5 Tech Stocks to Buy Now, Ahead of the Q1 Reports
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- 5 Cheap Dividend Stocks: Which to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Glencore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glencore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.