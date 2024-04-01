Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLCNF) Plans Dividend of $0.07

Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLCNF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, April 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share on Wednesday, June 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st.

Glencore Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS GLCNF traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.54. 26,893 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,374. Glencore has a 1 year low of $4.66 and a 1 year high of $6.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.13 and a 200 day moving average of $5.44.

Get Glencore alerts:

About Glencore

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport, and marketing of metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments: Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company engages in production and marketing copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, aluminum, alumina, and iron ore; and coal, crude oil, refined products, and natural gas, as well as oil exploration/production and refining/distribution.

Receive News & Ratings for Glencore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glencore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.