Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) Shares Down 3.9%

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report) shares dropped 3.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.11 and last traded at $1.12. Approximately 2,435,519 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 22,332,314 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.16.

DNA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Ginkgo Bioworks from $1.25 to $1.10 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Ginkgo Bioworks from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.20.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.45.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $34.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.37 million. Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative net margin of 355.08% and a negative return on equity of 48.23%. Ginkgo Bioworks’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Mark E. Dmytruk sold 39,569 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.21, for a total transaction of $47,878.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 761,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,701.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Ginkgo Bioworks news, insider Jason R. Kelly sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.54, for a total value of $154,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,994,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,151,807.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mark E. Dmytruk sold 39,569 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.21, for a total value of $47,878.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 761,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,701.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.05% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 198,606,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,645,000 after buying an additional 16,414,434 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 132,780,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,398,000 after buying an additional 463,096 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 68,202,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,857,000 after buying an additional 17,538,752 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 58,746,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,331,000 after purchasing an additional 7,958,613 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,683,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,472,000 after purchasing an additional 5,976,244 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming in the United States. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. It serves pharma and biotech, agriculture, industrial and environment, food and nutrition, consumer and technology, and government and defense industries.

