Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc

Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc decreased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,539 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Nilsine Partners LLC raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 1.1% during the third quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 11,894 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 18,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rodgers Brothers Inc. raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 4.6% during the second quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 3,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Gilead Sciences

In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total transaction of $146,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,386,496.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 8,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total transaction of $702,465.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,050,992.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total value of $146,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,386,496.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,242 shares of company stock worth $1,277,726. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GILD. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Gilead Sciences from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.36.

Gilead Sciences Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:GILD traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $72.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,982,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,521,347. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.57 and a 200 day moving average of $77.24. The company has a market cap of $90.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.19. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.37 and a 1 year high of $87.86.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $7.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 38.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.77 dividend. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.44%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

