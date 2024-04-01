GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT) Trading Up 9.6%

GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report) traded up 9.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $30.40 and last traded at $29.29. 1,681,569 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 3,122,536 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of GigaCloud Technology from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th.

GigaCloud Technology Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 2.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.80.

In other news, CFO David Kwok Hei Lau sold 2,619 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $79,879.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $847,991.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other GigaCloud Technology news, CFO David Kwok Hei Lau sold 2,619 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $79,879.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,803 shares in the company, valued at $847,991.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank Hurst Lin sold 133,097 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.38, for a total transaction of $4,043,486.86. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,764,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $175,119,494.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 269,287 shares of company stock valued at $7,800,805.

Institutional Trading of GigaCloud Technology

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GigaCloud Technology during the third quarter worth $9,634,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GigaCloud Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $6,036,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GigaCloud Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $4,613,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of GigaCloud Technology during the third quarter worth about $1,895,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in GigaCloud Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,803,000. 34.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GigaCloud Technology

GigaCloud Technology Inc provides end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise. Its marketplace connects manufacturers primarily in Asia with resellers in the United States, Asia, and Europe to execute cross-border transactions across furniture, home appliance, fitness equipment, and other large parcel categories.

Featured Articles

