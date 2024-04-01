General Motors (NYSE:GM) Sets New 52-Week High at $45.64

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $45.64 and last traded at $45.48, with a volume of 2610331 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.35.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GM. HSBC began coverage on General Motors in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.30 price objective for the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on General Motors from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on General Motors from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded General Motors from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on General Motors from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.63.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.73 billion, a PE ratio of 6.20, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.68 and a 200 day moving average of $34.71.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $42.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.81 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 5.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that General Motors will post 9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.12 dividend. This is a boost from General Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.57%.

In other General Motors news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 13,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total value of $528,706.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,348,562.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,190 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $608,055.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,948,078.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 13,826 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total value of $528,706.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,348,562.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,626 shares of company stock worth $2,229,036 in the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GM. First Financial Bank Trust Division raised its position in General Motors by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 120,288 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in General Motors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $680,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its stake in General Motors by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 549,753 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $19,742,000 after buying an additional 133,497 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in General Motors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in General Motors by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,492,719 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $233,219,000 after buying an additional 26,260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

