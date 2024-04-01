General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Bought by Perkins Capital Management Inc.

Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,275 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. General Mills accounts for approximately 1.1% of Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GIS. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Operose Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of General Mills by 214.1% in the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 75.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 60,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $3,870,008.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 318,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,523,044.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 60,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $3,870,008.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 318,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,523,044.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 7,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total value of $492,094.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,602,574.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,782 shares of company stock valued at $5,057,820 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:GIS traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $70.06. The company had a trading volume of 601,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,291,764. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.41 and a 200 day moving average of $64.88. The company has a market cap of $39.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.15. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.33 and a 1 year high of $90.89.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 12.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 54.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on GIS. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on General Mills from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on General Mills from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. HSBC boosted their price objective on General Mills from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on General Mills from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on General Mills from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.18.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

