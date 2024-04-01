GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC) PT Raised to $110.00

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by analysts at Argus from $80.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 22.75% from the stock’s current price.

GEHC has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group upgraded GE HealthCare Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. HSBC assumed coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.45.

Shares of GEHC traded down $1.30 on Monday, reaching $89.61. The stock had a trading volume of 512,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,566,544. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.82. GE HealthCare Technologies has a 12-month low of $62.35 and a 12-month high of $94.50.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 8.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that GE HealthCare Technologies will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp bought a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $1,532,290,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,531,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,029,917,000 after acquiring an additional 5,693,244 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $229,052,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 51,344,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,969,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $112,365,000. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

