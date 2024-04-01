GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) Hits New 52-Week High at $9.67

GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.67 and last traded at $9.65, with a volume of 25290 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen upgraded shares of GCM Grosvenor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $9.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of GCM Grosvenor from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of GCM Grosvenor in a report on Wednesday, December 20th.

GCM Grosvenor Stock Down 1.7 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.47.

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.08). GCM Grosvenor had a net margin of 2.87% and a negative return on equity of 76.61%. The company had revenue of $116.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.29 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that GCM Grosvenor Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

GCM Grosvenor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. GCM Grosvenor’s dividend payout ratio is currently -151.72%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in GCM Grosvenor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in GCM Grosvenor by 1,563.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,658 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in GCM Grosvenor by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in GCM Grosvenor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in GCM Grosvenor by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

GCM Grosvenor Company Profile

GCM Grosvenor Inc is global alternative asset management solutions provider. The firm primarily provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. It also provides its services to investment companies, high net worth individuals, pension and profit sharing plans and state or municipal government entities.

