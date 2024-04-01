Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) Sets New 12-Month High at $8.82

Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.82 and last traded at $8.50, with a volume of 94109 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.39.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Gatos Silver from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.84 and its 200 day moving average is $6.07. The firm has a market cap of $584.57 million, a P/E ratio of 44.16 and a beta of 2.21.

Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.12.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GATO. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Gatos Silver by 11,226.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 9,767 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. bought a new stake in Gatos Silver in the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Gatos Silver in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gatos Silver during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gatos Silver during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. 44.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver deposits. The company also explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Los Gatos District, including the Cerro Los Gatos mine in Chihuahua, Mexico.

