Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) Reaches New 1-Year High at $17.82

Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $17.82 and last traded at $17.82, with a volume of 317596 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.71.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Gates Industrial from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gates Industrial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Gates Industrial from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Gates Industrial in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gates Industrial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.17.

Get Gates Industrial alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GTES

Gates Industrial Stock Up 0.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 3.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.03.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $863.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $892.40 million. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 6.52%. Equities research analysts forecast that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Blackstone Inc. sold 24,276,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total transaction of $292,284,244.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 107,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,292,180.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Gates Industrial news, major shareholder Blackstone Inc. sold 24,276,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total value of $292,284,244.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,292,180.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Wilson S. Neely bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.24 per share, for a total transaction of $132,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,231.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 1,030,492 shares of company stock worth $12,582,402 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Auxier Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 10.8% in the third quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 174,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,613,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,490,000 after buying an additional 624,517 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Gates Industrial by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,602,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,265,000 after purchasing an additional 620,131 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Gates Industrial by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 437,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,080,000 after purchasing an additional 149,186 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in Gates Industrial by 89.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 667,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,754,000 after purchasing an additional 315,677 shares during the period. 98.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gates Industrial

(Get Free Report)

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gates Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gates Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.